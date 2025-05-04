Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Sales Top 3 Million Units, Original Tops 10 Million Units - Sales

Publisher Deep Silver and developer Warhorse Studios announced Kingdom Come: Deliverance II has sold over three million units.

This figure is up from two million units sold in under two weeks and one million units sold in 24 hours.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on February 4.

It was also announced the original game, Kingdom Come: Deliverance, has sold over 10 million units.

This is up from eight million units sold in November 2024 and three million units sold in January 2021.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in February 2018, and for the Nintendo Switch in March 2024.

