PlayStation Portal is the 'Most Widely Used Device for PS5 Remote Play'

Sony senior manager of product management Takuro Fushimi in an interview with TechRadar the PlayStation Portal is now the most used device for PlayStation 5 Remote Play.

"Our data shows that PlayStation Portal users are more engaged than non-users," said Fushimi. "[The] PlayStation portal has now become the most widely used device for PlayStation 5 Remote Play, surpassing mobile PC, PS5, and PS4."

He added the PlayStation Portal "continues to be a complementary device to the console and not a standalone yet" and "the average gameplay session on PlayStation Portal is around two hours."

An update for the PlayStation Portal released this month added Cloud Streaming for PS5 Games for PlayStation Plus Premium members without the need to connect to a PlayStation 5 console through Remote Play.

PlayStation Plus Premium members can also now stream select digital PS5 games they own on the PlayStation Portal.

