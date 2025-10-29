Hideo Kojima Says 'No One Ever Told Me' About the Wachowskis Wanting Him to Create a Matrix Game - News

/ 158 Views

by, posted 38 minutes ago

It was reported this week the Wachowskis, the creators of The Matrix, had asked Konami for Hideo Kojima to develop a video game based on the IP in the late 1990's. Konami higher-up Kasumi Kitaue had shut down discussions almost instantly as he wanted Kojima to focus on the Metal Gear Solid series.

Kojima in a post on social media has revealed he was never told this conversation took place. While he was busy with Metal Gear Solid 2 at the time he did state "maybe there could’ve been a way to make it work."

"I was surprised to see on social media that the Wachowski sisters had 'offered me a Matrix game project!' back in 1999," said Kojima. "In all these 26 years, no one ever told me such a conversation had taken place.

"At the time, we were mutual fans and exchanged emails. The Matrix hadn’t been released in Japan yet, but I had already seen it in theaters in the U.S. and at a preview screening. When the Wachowskis came to Japan for promotion, I believe I met them three times. In the morning, we had a Famitsu interview in Shinjuku — that time, Geof Darrow joined us for the talk session.

"In the afternoon, they were invited to the headquarters of KONAMI’s CS Division. Back then, I was Vice President of KCE JAPAN, a wholly-owned subsidiary. When I arrived at the headquarters, their meeting with Mr. Kitaue, the head of the CS Division, had just ended. I joined them afterward, and we chatted for about an hour without an interpreter (Aki wasn’t even there). I think John Gaeta, the visual effects supervisor, was also present.

"That evening, I attended the premiere screening and party, where I also met Joel Silver. Even then, there was no mention of an offer.

"At that time, I was already extremely busy with MGS2 and probably couldn’t have accepted the offer right away. But if someone had told me, maybe there could’ve been a way to make it work."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles