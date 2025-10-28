Konami Reportedly Shot Down Hideo Kojima Making a Matrix Game - News

/ 223 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

The Wachowskis, the creators of The Matrix, reportedly asked Konami for Hideo Kojima to develop a video game based on the IP in the late 1990's, according to former vice president of licensing at Konami Digital Entertainment Christopher Bergstresser speaking with Time Extension.

The Matrix released in theaters in 1999 and became a huge success. There were suggestions back in the day that Konami's Metal Gear Solid team was among the studios in discussion to develop a Matrix game.

Bergstresser revealed Konami higher-up Kasumi Kitaue had shut down discussions almost instantly as he wanted Kojima to focus on the Metal Gear Solid series.

"The Wachowskis were big fans of Kojima," Bergstresser said. "So Kazumi Kitaue, Kojima, Aki Saito (who still works with Kojima), and I were at the Konami HQ, and we got a call from the Wachowskis, who wanted to come in and meet with Kojima. So they did!

"The two of them came in with their concept artist, and effectively they said to Kojima, ‘We really want you to do the Matrix game. Can you do that?’ Aki translated this into Japanese for Mr. Kitaue, and Kitaue just looked at them and told them plainly, ‘No’. We did still get to enjoy the Matrix Japanese premiere and afterparty, though."

In the end, a Matrix video game was developed by Shiny Entertainment and released in 2003 as Enter the Matrix.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles