Developer One More Time Unveils Corpse Cleaning Game Kaiju Cleaner Simulator - News

/ 245 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Indie developer One More Time has unveiled Kaiju Cleaner Simulator, a cooperative first-person simulator for up to four players that puts you in the shoes of a professional cleanup team. Tasked with restoring cities after the fiercest battles with giant monsters, you must dismember corpses, operate heavy machinery operation, and remove dangerous toxins.

Each mission demands precision and teamwork as you dissect colossal monster bodies, carefully extracting valuable organs and materials crucial for upgrades. The first-person gameplay lets you use scalpels, saws, and other specialized tools designed to handle biological waste and unusual monster anatomy.

The game is focused on cooperative play, encouraging up to four players to coordinate different roles from organ harvesting and machinery operation to environmental cleansing and debris management. Solo players can also enjoy the full experience, taking on every challenge at their own pace.

"After watching Kaiju No. 8, we thought maybe being a kaiju cleaner is even tougher than being their exterminator. It's a job for real tough guys. Our game is for those who aren’t afraid to get their hands dirty and turn chaos into fun," said One More Time.

The game's Steam page is now live, and players can request access to join the upcoming playtest, scheduled for early 2026.

More Articles