Nintendo 'Close to You' Animated Short Film Updated With Pikmin

Nintendo yesterday released a nearly four minute long animated short film called "Close to You."

The video on the Nintendo Today app has been updated to now feature Pikmin. No other information was provided by Nintendo.

It isn't known if the video is a teaser for a new Pikmin video game or another Pikmin product.

Check out the updated video here.

