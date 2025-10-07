Nintendo Releases 'Close to You' Animated Short Film - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 805 Views
Nintendo has released a nearly four minute long animated short film called "Close to You."
Nintendo did not share any information on the animated short film that has been posted to YouTube and social media websites.
At 1:40 in the video an out of focus red blur is seen moving in the background that people are speculating could be a Pikmin.
View the animated short film below:
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
More Articles
Nintendo realized that if there are no kids in the future there is no one to play Nintendo games. So their releasing a dating app.
That "red blur" is just one of the smaller red blocks being carried in the background...
Are the invisible creatures pikmin, maybe... but the out of focus blur itself isn't
Obviously prototype footage for something planned but it more signals an intent to use animation to further expand their brand, to put it simply imagine if they had their very own in house Pixar or Illumination it'll be an effective way to generate interest from younger consumers and a new avenue to do so outside of the Pokemon animes.