Nintendo Releases 'Close to You' Animated Short Film - News

posted 6 hours ago

Nintendo has released a nearly four minute long animated short film called "Close to You."

Nintendo did not share any information on the animated short film that has been posted to YouTube and social media websites.

At 1:40 in the video an out of focus red blur is seen moving in the background that people are speculating could be a Pikmin.

View the animated short film below:

