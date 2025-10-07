Xbox Game Pass Members Can Avoid Price Increase in Some Countries if They Stay Subbed - News

The 50 percent price hike for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which was announced last week, is being held off for now in some countries for existing subscribers as long as they remain subscribed and keep auto-renew enabled.

"Our recent Game Pass update remains unchanged," said head of Xbox communications Kari Perez in a statement to The Verge. "Current subscribers in certain countries will continue renewing at their existing price for now, in line with local requirements. We’ll provide advance notice before price adjustments take effect in these countries."

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers in Germany, Ireland, South Korea, Poland, and India have confirmed they will be able to keep paying the previous price as long as they don't cancel their subscription. It is possible this is available in other countries, however, subscribers in at least the US will have to pay the higher price starting November 4, 2025.

This is likely due to local regulations and in an email stated subscribers in these markets will be notified "at least 60 days in advance" of any price changes.

Read the email sent to subscribers who are able to keep paying the lower price below:

Recently, you may have heard about changes to the price of Xbox Game Pass subscriptions. At this time, these increases will only affect new purchases and will not affect your current subscription for the market in which you reside, as long as you are on an auto- recurring plan. Should you choose to cancel your plan and repurchase, you will be charged at the new current rate. If for any reason there may be changes to your existing account, we will notify you at least 60 days in advance and you will have the option to cancel or change your subscription plan at any time.

Thank you again for being an Xbox Game Pass subscriber. We'll continue to strive to deliver you high-quality games, amazing value and an incredible gaming experience.

Read the email sent to subscribers in the US:

Thank you for being a subscriber of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. We are planning to update our prices so that we may continue to bring you more value and great games for the very best gaming experience. Starting November 4, 2025, the 1-month subscription price will be $29.99 for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate plus applicable taxes every recurrence period unless you cancel up to two days prior to your next scheduled payment date. You can request a prorated refund if you cancel within 14 days of the new price being charged. You can also manage your subscription, how you pay, or cancel your subscription by visiting your Microsoft account here.

