Rumor: Xbox Cancels Dedicated Handheld Because AMD Required 10 Million Minimum Order

There had been rumors Microsoft was working on a dedicated Xbox handheld, however, that has been cancelled according to AMD and hardware leaker KeplerL2.

The leaker claims the dedicated Xbox handheld was cancelled due to AMD requiring a minimum of 10 million units sold as a way to justify making the dedicated SoC (system on a chip).

"The handheld was cancelled because AMD wanted a commitment of 10m+ units to justify making a dedicated SoC, but with Steam Deck only selling ~5 million units and ASUS ROG/Lenovo Legion only selling 1-2 million MS didn't want to take the risk," said KeplerL2.

He added that the Xbox handheld was "cancelled quite early in development."

Microsoft has partnered with Asus to release Xbox-themed versions of the Rog Ally on October 16. The more powerful ROG Xbox Ally X is priced at $999.99 and the ROG Xbox Ally is available for $599.99.

The ROG Xbox Ally handhelds launch into a dedicated version of the Xbox PC app in full screen, powered by Windows 11.

