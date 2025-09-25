ROG Xbox Ally Prices Revealed, Pre-orders Now Live - News

Microsoft and Asus have announced the prices for the ROG Xbox Ally X and ROG Xbox Ally ahead of the October 16 launch for the handheld gaming PCs.

The more powerful ROG Xbox Ally X will be priced at $999.99 and the ROG Xbox Ally will be available for $599.99.

Pre-orders are now open in Australia, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Korea, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and Vietnam.

View the pre-order trailer below:

Read details on the ROG Xbox Ally handheld gaming PCs below:

Starting today, players can pre-order the ROG Xbox Ally X and ROG Xbox Ally — two powerful handhelds built to take your game library with you wherever you go. They combine the best of ASUS hardware, the flexibility of Windows, and an approachable Xbox experience, so your games, friends, and progress are always within reach.

Join the Launch — Pre-Orders Now Live in 38 Countries

Launching globally on October 16, the Xbox Ally X and Xbox Ally offer two unique versions to match your individual playstyle. Pricing is set at an Estimated Retail Price (ERP) for each device (exact prices will be announced per region as pre-orders go live):

ROG Xbox Ally X : Available for USD $999.99 (ERP). The ultimate high-performance handheld, built for the most demanding players.

: Available for USD $999.99 (ERP). The ultimate high-performance handheld, built for the most demanding players. ROG Xbox Ally: Available for USD $599.99 (ERP). The essential handheld for everyone from the casual player to the avid enthusiast.

Players can pre-order their handhelds today in: Australia, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Korea, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and Vietnam — as well as 8 newly announced markets launching on October 16: Egypt, Greece, Hungary, Indonesia, Slovenia, South Africa, Thailand, and Ukraine.

Pre-orders are available through Xbox, the Microsoft Store in the United States (ROG Xbox Ally X and ROG Xbox Ally), ASUS eshop, and select local retailers. More pre-order opportunities are coming soon in select other markets. If pre-orders are available in your market, visit Xbox.com to find participating retailers.

The handhelds will also be available in additional markets where ROG Ally series products are currently sold, including Brazil, China, India, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Philippines, and Switzerland, and we’ll have more to share in the future.

Bringing Xbox to Handheld Gaming

One of our core goals with the Xbox Ally was to deliver a distinctly Xbox experience in the palm of your hands. With the Xbox Ally X and Xbox Ally, you can look forward to an approachable gaming experience that travels with you wherever you go, featuring several new and first-of-their-kind features on both devices.

Here’s what you can look forward to on your Xbox Ally handheld:

Launch directly into the Xbox full screen experience, a dedicated experience purpose-built for gaming, powered by Windows 11, and inspired by the console user experience. With new modifications that minimize background activity and defer non-essential tasks, more system resources are dedicated specifically to gameplay.

a dedicated experience purpose-built for gaming, powered by Windows 11, and inspired by the console user experience. With new modifications that minimize background activity and defer non-essential tasks, more system resources are dedicated specifically to gameplay. A dedicated Xbox button opens an enhanced Game Bar overlay for Windows 11, making it easy to return home, browse your library, launch or quit games, chat with friends, access ROG’s innovative Armoury Crate SE, and more .

opens an for Windows 11, making it easy to return home, browse your library, launch or quit games, chat with friends, access ROG’s innovative and more An aggregated gaming library gives you quick access to games from Xbox, Game Pass (where available), and installed games from Battle.net and other leading PC stores.

gives you quick access to games from Xbox, Game Pass (where available), and installed games from Battle.net and other leading PC stores. Xbox controller-inspired grips , with ergonomics that allow you to play comfortably for longer gaming sessions.

, with ergonomics that allow you to play comfortably for longer gaming sessions. Every Xbox Ally comes with three months of Xbox Game Pass, unlocking hundreds of games playable across devices. More information about the Game Pass offer will be shared prior to October 16. Terms and conditions apply.

Whether you love playing on PC, console, or streaming your games on the go, the Xbox Ally opens up new ways to access your Xbox library, through:

Native play, which allows you to play PC games from any store that are installed and run directly on the device. And with Xbox Play Anywhere, you can play more than 1,000 supported titles from Xbox across console, PC, and handhelds with a single purchase. Today, Xbox Play Anywhere titles are where the majority of console players spend their time on Xbox, and you can now experience those same games on the go with the Xbox Ally handhelds.

which allows you to play PC games from any store that are installed and run directly on the device. And with you can play more than 1,000 supported titles from Xbox across console, PC, and handhelds with a single purchase. Today, Xbox Play Anywhere titles are where the majority of console players spend their time on Xbox, and you can now experience those same games on the go with the Xbox Ally handhelds. Remote play, which allows you to stream your full console library from your Xbox console anywhere in your home – all via a smooth and intuitive user experience built for handheld.

which allows you to stream your full console library from your Xbox console anywhere in your home – all via a smooth and intuitive user experience built for handheld. Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta), which takes portability even further by allowing you to stream your Xbox library of console games to your handheld on the go. Whether you’re traveling, commuting, or just stepping out, you can pick up where you left off (where available).

which takes portability even further by allowing you to stream your Xbox library of console games to your handheld on the go. Whether you’re traveling, commuting, or just stepping out, you can pick up where you left off (where available). Our Handheld Compatibility Program, a new Xbox initiative that indicates which games play great on handheld. At launch, thousands of titles will be Handheld Optimized or Mostly Compatible, making it easier to find games that are ready to play on your Xbox Ally.

Check out more details on additional features you can expect to experience on the Xbox Ally X and Xbox Ally at launch and beyond, including upcoming AI-powered innovations.

Unlock Even More with New Xbox Ally X and Xbox Ally Accessories

The Xbox Ally handheld lineup is expanding with a wide range of compatible accessories (sold separately), just in time for the holidays. From ultra-fast storage options to protective gear, you will soon have more ways to customize your play experience on the Xbox Ally X and Xbox Ally. Starting today, players can pre-order the following accessories alongside their handheld:

Storage options to bring more of your library with you

SANDISK® microSD™ Card – Take your supported games with you anywhere with a high-performance storage card engineered specifically for the Xbox Ally X and Xbox Ally (sold separately). With up to 2TB of storage, enjoy blazing-fast downloads and up to 200MB/s read speeds for instant play, anywhere.

– Take your supported games with you anywhere with a high-performance storage card engineered specifically for the Xbox Ally X and Xbox Ally (sold separately). With up to 2TB of storage, enjoy blazing-fast downloads and up to 200MB/s read speeds for instant play, anywhere. Seagate® FireCuda® 530R SSD – Unleash ultra-fast speeds, extreme durability, and unrivalled performance. The FireCuda 530R SSD supports Microsoft DirectStorage for seamless gaming, and is available in 1TB, 2TB, or 4TB capacities.

Protect your handheld from the elements

ROG Xbox Ally (2-in-1) Premium Carrying Case – This Xbox co-branded case fits Xbox Ally handhelds, with a water-repellent exterior, soft fleece lining, and a unique zipper. It includes a detachable pouch for a 65W charger (sold separately) and easily fits into bags to protect your device from scratches or bumps.

And this is just the beginning — more accessories are on the way. Stay tuned for more on the Xbox Ally X and Xbox Ally as we count down to launch on October 16!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

