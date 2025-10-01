Report: $20 Billion in Debt in the EA Deal is a 'Junk Loan' and Could Include High Interest Rates - News

It was announced earlier this week that Electronic Arts (EA) is being acquired and taken private in a $55 billion deal by an investor consortium that includes Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), Silver Lake, and Affinity Partners, which is founded and led by Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

The deal includes an equity investment of $36 billion by the investor consortium and $20 billion in debt that will be financed fully by JPMorgan Chase Bank, $18 billion of which is expected to be funded when the deal closes.

Bloomberg is now reporting "expected to be rated in the single-B range" and will be "sold through high-yield bonds and leveraged loans in a cross-border, dual-currency transaction." This is according to multiple people who asked not to be identified as they were discussing.

The sources stated "the final structure of the sale will depend on market conditions at the time of the launch."

Bloomberg's Jason Schreier in a calls this a "junk loan" and is typically will have high interest rates.

"My colleagues at Bloomberg report that the $20 billion debt in the EA deal is expected to be rated single-B — meaning it is considered a 'junk' loan, or one that is high-risk and speculative, typically offering high interest rates. Which the new EA will have to pay," said Schreier.

