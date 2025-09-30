Avalanche Shutting Down Its Liverpool Studio - News

posted 12 hours ago

Avalanche Studios Group announced it will be closing its Liverpool studio.

"In light of current challenges to our business and the industry, we have thoroughly reviewed how to best ensure Avalanche Studios Group's long-term success." reads a statement from Avalanche.

"This review has led us to the difficult conclusion that we must make changes to our staffing and locations. As a result, we are proposing to close our Liverpool studio, and to initiate a collective consultation process, as required by UK law. This will impact all Avalanchers in Liverpool. The changes will also impact our other studio locations in Malmö and Stockholm, where we will reduce our workforce and restructure the teams to address our games' needs.

"Our immediate focus is to offer full support to all Avalanchers during this challenging time. Despite these changes, we remain deeply committed to providing amazing games to our passionate player communities."

Avalanche Liverpool was developing Contraband for Xbox before it was cancelled in August. The game was announced four years ago in June 2021 and nothing official has been heard about the game since then.

