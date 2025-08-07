Contraband is No Longer in Active Development, Kojima's OD Still in Development - News

Bloomberg's Jason Schreier has reported Xbox has cancelled Avalanche Studios' Contraband.

Contraband was announced four years ago in June 2021 and nothing official has been heard about the game since then.

"Xbox is canceling Contraband, announced in 2021 from Avalanche Studios (Just Cause), after four years of radio silence, sources tell Bloomberg News," said Schreier. "This news arrives weeks after a mass layoff in which Xbox canceled several other big titles."

Microsoft spokesperson told Schreier that OD from Hideo Kojima is still in development.

"OD, the collaboration between Xbox and Hideo Kojima, is still in development, a Microsoft spokesperson tells me," said Schreier.

Avalanche has posted an update on their website.

" Over the past several years, Avalanche Studios Group and Xbox Game Studios Publishing have collaborated on Contraband," reads the update. "Active development has now stopped while we evaluate the project's future. We're thankful for the excitement we've seen from the community since we announced and will give an update on what's next as soon as we can."

