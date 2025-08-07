Contraband is No Longer in Active Development, Kojima's OD Still in Development - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 1,016 Views
Bloomberg's Jason Schreier has reported Xbox has cancelled Avalanche Studios' Contraband.
Contraband was announced four years ago in June 2021 and nothing official has been heard about the game since then.
"Xbox is canceling Contraband, announced in 2021 from Avalanche Studios (Just Cause), after four years of radio silence, sources tell Bloomberg News," said Schreier. "This news arrives weeks after a mass layoff in which Xbox canceled several other big titles."
Microsoft spokesperson told Schreier that OD from Hideo Kojima is still in development.
"OD, the collaboration between Xbox and Hideo Kojima, is still in development, a Microsoft spokesperson tells me," said Schreier.
BREAKING: Xbox is canceling Contraband, announced in 2021 from Avalanche Studios (Just Cause), after four years of radio silence, sources tell Bloomberg News. This news arrives weeks after a mass layoff in which Xbox canceled several other big titles.— Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier.bsky.social) August 7, 2025 at 12:56 PM
Avalanche has posted an update on their website.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
More Articles
I'm surprised it wasn't part of the initial wave of cancellations. Over 4 years of complete silence and the only "leaks" we ever got was that it was in development hill with multiple reboots. What a terrible amount of time wasted.
I'm not to surprised honestly. One of the top leakers who announced Xbox going multiplat and their OEM devices with Asus said there is more layoffs coming and more games being canceled. He said MS is slowly doing this until they eventually just end up with all their top gamesfranchises.
Add it to the list, so sweepstakes on Fable cancellation?
I would have said there is no way Fable will be cancelled. Now I'm not so sure.
You know Xbox, if you'd gotten video games out during the peak of the 'PS5 has no games' period, you'd probably have had a good shot this gen.