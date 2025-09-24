Nioh 3 Launches February 6, 2026, According to Amazon Japan Listing - News

An Amazon Japan listing for the dark samurai action RPG from publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Team Ninja, Nioh 3, has revealed it will launch on February 6, 2026 for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam on February 6, 2026.

There were listings for the standard and Treasure Box editions that have since been taken offline. Both showed the February 6, 2026 release date.

The Treasure Box edition includes a a B5-size official art book, a selection soundtrack CD, an original desk mat, and an Sunekosuri fur ball key chain.

It is likely the Amazon Japan listing was posted early ahead of either today's PlayStation State of Play or this week's Tokyo Game Show 2025.

