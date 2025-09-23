Hideo Kojima's Physint Gets Poster Art and Several Cast Members Announced - News

/ 625 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Kojima Productions have released the first poster art for the action espionage game, Physint.

Hideo Kojima also revealed Charlee Fraser, Don Lee, and Minami Hamabe will appear as cast members.

"For me, working with people I like helps me live longer, because I can go to work and say, 'I want to meet them,'" said Kojima during a special event held in Tokyo, Japan (via VideoGamesChronicle). We need to experiment with technology, and there’s so much more to do, but before that, I need to make OD."

PlayStation studios boss Hermen Hulst in a video message added, "We’re not going to be sharing too many details today, but I can confirm that this game is fueled by the same creative energy, the same ambition that has made the PlayStation and Kojima partnership so powerful over the past 30 years."

Kojima earlier this year stated Physint is five to six years away from release.

View the poster art below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles