Hideo Kojima Says Physint is 5 to 6 Years Away From Release

Hideo Kojima in an interview with French magazine Le Film Français mentioned that besides Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, which is set to launch next month, the ction espionage game, Physint, is five to six years away from release.

"Besides Death Stranding 2, there is Physint in development," said Kojima (via VideoGamesChronicle). "That will take me another five or six years. Maybe after that, I could finally decide to tackle a film. I grew up with cinema. Directing would be a kind of homage to it. Besides, I’m getting older, and I would prefer to do it while still young."

Physint was announced during a PlayStation State of Play in January 2024. The game is set to enter production once Death Stranding 2: On the Beach releases.

