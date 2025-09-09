Ghost of Yotei Director on GTA VI Delay: 'That was a Great Day' - News

Ghost of Yotei creative director Nate Fox in an interview with MinnMax stated his team was happy when Rockstar delayed the release of Grand Theft Auto VI from fall 2025 to May 26, 2026.

"When GTA VI was delayed did the entire studio pop some champagne?" Fox was asked (via VideoGamesChronicle).

Fox replied, "We’re all still hungover. "Multi-month hangover. That was a great day."

The delay of Grand Theft Auto VI likely came as a pleasant surprise for publishers and developers that planned to release games in fall 2025.

Ghost of Yotei will launch for the PlayStation 5 on October 2.

