PlayStation Studio Head: 'I Would Like for Us, When We Fail, to Fail Early and Cheaply'

posted 1 hour ago

PlayStation Studio Business Group CEO Hermen Hulst in an interview with Financial Times stated he has learned a lesson from the failure of Concord and the team have put more measures in place to lower the impact of games that fail to meet standards.

"I don't want teams to always play it safe, but I would like for us, when we fail, to fail early and cheaply," said Hulst.

He added, "We have since put in place much more rigorous and more frequent testing in very many different ways. The advantage of every failure is that people now understand how necessary that is."

The new measures include more of a focus on group testing, learning from other PlayStation teams, and building closer relationships between the executives that plays hundreds of hours of a game before release.

Sony Interactive Entertainment last year quickly delisted Concord following the games launch and ultimately shut down developer for the game Firewalk Studios.

