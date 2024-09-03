PlayStation Stops Concord Sales as Game to Go Offline on September 6 - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertaiment and developer Firewalk Studios has provided an update on Concord and has decided to stop sales for the game immediately as the game will be going offline on September 6.

PlayStation will begin to offer full refunds for those who purchased the game on the PlayStation 5 or PC.

"Concord fans — we’ve been listening closely to your feedback since the launch of Concord on PlayStation 5 and PC and want to thank everyone who has joined the journey aboard the Northstar," said Firewalk Studios Game Director Ryan Ellis. "Your support and the passionate community that has grown around the game has meant the world to us.

"However, while many qualities of the experience resonated with players, we also recognize that other aspects of the game and our initial launch didn’t land the way we’d intended. Therefore, at this time, we have decided to take the game offline beginning September 6, 2024, and explore options, including those that will better reach our players."

If you purchased the game from the PlayStation Store or PlayStation Direct a refund will be issued back to the original payment method.

Those who purchased the game on Steam will get a refund in the coming days and will get a confirmation from Steam once the refund has been processed.

Those who purchased the game on Epic Games Store will get a refund over the coming days and each customer will be contacted directly to confirm the refund has been processed.

Anyone who purchased a physical copy of the game outside of PlayStation directly will have to refer to the refund process of the retailer it was purchased from.

