Helldivers 2 x Halo: ODST Legendary Warbond Launches August 26 - News

/ 308 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Arrowhead Game Studios have announced a collaboration with Xbox and Halo Studios in the form of a Halo 3: ODST Legendary Warbond in Helldivers 2.

The Helldivers 2 x Halo: ODST Legendary Warbond will launch alongside the Xbox Series X|S version of the game on August 26.

View the trailer below:

Read details on the The Helldivers 2 x Halo: ODST Legendary Warbond below:

The Galactic war rages on… Countless Helldivers have laid down their lives to protect Managed Democracy. The call was put out for more recruits, and it’s been answered.



Introducing the Legendary Warbond*, Helldivers 2 x Halo: ODST.

Enter The Obedient Democracy Support Troopers (ODST), AKA The Helljumpers! This new equipment set from the Ministry of Defense will give your Helldivers the look of the fabled unit every Super Earth citizen had on their school lunch box as kids. Jam-packed with iconic weaponry, armor, patterns and more.



Are you ready to jump in?

Firepower

MA5C Assault Rifle

An iconic rifle; the definition of reliable and having taken down countless aliens bent on wiping out humanity, it is time to turn its sights on enemies of MANAGED DEMOCRACY. It comes equipped with the convenient ammo counter and a built-in compass – let it guide you to victory.

M6C/SOCOM Pistol

They say keep your friends close and your sidearm closer. Well, we say that. The standard-issue ODST sidearm is your silent ally in the field -equipped with a built-in laser sight, flashlight, and, for the first time in Helldivers 2, a suppressor to support stealth gameplay. Because sometimes the best way to enforce PEACE is quietly…

M90A Shotgun

This powerful shotgun carries a kick and has a handy flashlight mounted on it so you can see the fear in your enemies’ eyes before you teach them a valuable lesson about LIBERTY.

M7S SMG

Silent and deadly, this SMG is the model ODST’s primary weapon. With caseless ammo and a non-removable suppressor; this weapon is ready to spread FREEDOM to every corner of the galaxy.

Armor

A-9 Helljumper Armor Set

Step into the armored boots of a legendary Lance Corporal who served the ODST with immense bravery and courage under fire. Passive boost – Feet First.

A-35 Recon Armor Set

Sleeker and stealthier than the A-9 Armor, this set is made to move and groove, with a helmet modeled after an iconic intelligence officer’s headgear. Passive boost – Feet First.



Feet First passive

Make less noise from movement

Range when finding points of interest increased by 30%

Immune to leg injuries

Capes

Honored Heirloom

This cape, emblazoned with the ODST logo, is passed down to a Jumper’s bravest child in the event of their untimely demise.

Eye of the Clandestine

Some soldiers fight on the front line, and some from the shadows. Wrap yourself in secrecy with this sleek, subtle cape, and slip away from the light.

You can also honor the Helljumpers with ODST-themed player cards, a new player title, and the Mean Green vehicle pattern for your hellpod, shuttle, exosuit, and FRV.

Helldivers 2 x Halo: ODST lands August 26 at 5am PT / 1pm BST

The Legendary Warbond marks a brand-new tier in the Warbond lineup, and we’ve gone all-in to make sure it lives up to the name. This one’s a tribute to a long-requested crossover, packed with details that fans will love to discover.

The Helldivers 2 x Halo: ODST Legendary Warbond lands in the Acquisitions Center for 1500 Super Credits – a step up from previous Warbond tiers, and packed with gear worthy of the legend.

A quick heads-up: Legendary Warbonds aren’t compatible with the new Premium Warbond Token launching August 26. So if you’re planning to deploy with ODST gear, make sure your Super Credits are locked and loaded.

This is the moment we’ve been waiting for. Squad up, drop in, and let’s crush every enemy of Freedom and Managed Democracy TOGETHER. Move out!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles