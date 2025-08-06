Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Director Says There is Still Prejudice Towards Turn-Based RPGs - News

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 creative director Guillaume Broche in an interview with Automaton believes there is still a prejudice against turn-based RPGs despite the increased sales in the genre.

"I could talk about the prejudice forever," said Broche. "Personally speaking, I think Japanese turn-based RPGs were super popular up until the Xbox 360 era. But around the time open-world games started getting more popular through gaming media, [JRPGs] started being considered 'uncool.'"

Broche says Persona is one of the more successful examples of the genre, but says turn-based JRPGs have a long way to go to regain the popularity it once had.

"While they do still sell a large number of copies, with the Persona series as a prime example, I feel like the prejudice against turn-based RPGs isn’t completely gone," said Broche.

He added, "It’s not like we added the parry system and built such a narrative experience because we wanted to avoid our game facing prejudice. We just did it because we wanted to do it."

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 sold over 3.3 million units in 33 days. The game released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, and Xbox Game Pass on April 24.

