Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Director Says There is Still Prejudice Towards Turn-Based RPGs

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 creative director Guillaume Broche in an interview with Automaton believes there is still a prejudice against turn-based RPGs despite the increased sales in the genre.
"I could talk about the prejudice forever," said Broche. "Personally speaking, I think Japanese turn-based RPGs were super popular up until the Xbox 360 era. But around the time open-world games started getting more popular through gaming media, [JRPGs] started being considered 'uncool.'"
Broche says Persona is one of the more successful examples of the genre, but says turn-based JRPGs have a long way to go to regain the popularity it once had.
"While they do still sell a large number of copies, with the Persona series as a prime example, I feel like the prejudice against turn-based RPGs isn’t completely gone," said Broche.
He added, "It’s not like we added the parry system and built such a narrative experience because we wanted to avoid our game facing prejudice. We just did it because we wanted to do it."
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 sold over 3.3 million units in 33 days. The game released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, and Xbox Game Pass on April 24.
Outside of Clair Obscur and Baldur's Gate 3, I haven't really played many turn-based RPGs lately, but I still play a lot of turn-based strategy games, and I've always loved the feeling of having to think ahead and strategize on what my next move is going to be. Even several turns ahead theorizing on what the enemy will potentially do. It really makes you think and it's quite the rewarding feeling.
I guess it has a lot to do with the instant gratification that the younger generation is used to, but it is good to see that there is still an audience that is pushing to try to normalize turn-based games.
Meanwhile Baldur's Gate 3 (sure it's a DND game so it's one inevitably turn based) sold an enormous amount of units. The Like A Dragon series (main games) also do quite decently as do Monster Hunter World titles.
There is simply not a lot AAA Devs (excluding pokemon) making turn based games anymore, but overall highly rated turn based games tend to sell quite well.
Checked the question asked, as it's always good for context. Nowadmitting, it's via google translate (can't read Japanese) but they asked about the idea of "turn based combat being boring". Instant gratification gaming wining out I guess, nothing beat a quick death match in CoD in the late 2000s.
But I do feel the idea of "JRPGs turn based being super popular" might come with an asterisk. Final Fantasy was popular. Dragon Quest was big but more so in Japan than the west, then what was there really? Persona was a small franchise. Things shifted and Persona 5's style and cool factor seemed to win out more than it's combat, which while good is more simplistic than pretty much any FF game I've played.
I do hope the future of turn based combat isn't just "add parry/dodge" to everything but same could be said about action games.
Divinity/Baldur Gate also have an interesting take on turn based combat where character placement has a big influence as well. Refanzio also had an interesting system. Nintendo also made another Mario and Luigi game, which is turn based.
Overall I think it's mostly the lack of FF that fires this debate. However With Like A Dragon, MH stories and the Indy space we see plenty of good turn based RPG's with moderate to a lot of financial success.