Vince Zampella: Battlefield 6 is the 'Spiritual Successor to 3 and 4'

EA Executive Vice President Vince Zampella speaking with the Friends Per Second podcast in a forthcoming episode (via This Week in Video Games) stated Battlefield 6 is a "spiritual successor" to Battlefield 3 and 4.

"Battlefield is a two-decade-old franchise with some of the biggest, most iconic games," Zampella said. "When Battlefield hits and does things right, it goes bonkers, right? Being the spiritual successor to [Battlefield] 3 and 4 is how we look at it. What would that next spiritual successor kind of look like? That’s where we started.

"We have people that have been on Battlefield since the beginning, and then we have a lot of new studios, a lot of new blood to come in and look at it in a different way. It’s important, and those Battlefield fans, they know that the core DNA has to be there. We have to get those large-scale maps right."

There was a report last month claiming Electronic Arts executives have set a goal for Battlefield 6 to reach 100 million players over a set period of time that includes post-launch.

Battlefield 6 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on October 10.

