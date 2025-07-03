EA Reportedly Wants Next Battlefield to Have 100 Million Players - News

/ 341 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Electronic Arts executives have reportedly set a goal for the next Battlefield to reach 100 million players over a set period of time that includes post-launch, according to Ars Technica.

The report also states "very few" developers believe the game has any shot of reach the figure.

"Obviously, Battlefield has never achieved those numbers before," said one EA employee. Another employee stated, "It's important to understand that over about that same period, 2042 has only gotten 22 million."

The most successful Battlefield game, Battlefield 1, had achieved "maybe 30 million plus."

Call of Duty Warzone had surpassed 100 million players in April 2021 and Fortnite had over 200 million as of 2018.

Another developer added, "Among the things that we are predicting is that we won't have to cannibalize anyone else's sales. That there's just such an appetite out there for shooters of this kind that we will just naturally be able to get the audience that we need."

One source also claims "nothing in the market research or our quality deliverables indicates that we would be anywhere near that."

Another stated, "I think people are surprised that they actually worked on a next Battlefield game and then increased the ambitions to what they are right now."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles