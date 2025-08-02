Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Developer Has No Plans to Expand - News

Sandfall Interactive Chief Tech Officer and lead programmer on Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Tom Guillermin speaking with Automaton says he prefers working on a small steam and has no plans on expanding as they have an ideal size to work on the type of games it focuses on.

"I think that, for now, I’d prefer working as a small team," said Guillermin. "I’m not sure how big 'an ideal team' would be (laughs). But when it comes to making a full-priced turn-based RPG, I believe that the team we have now is just the right size."

Sandfall Interactive CEO and Creative Director Guillaume Broche added, "We had five people working on environments, two on the story. And I think, around three to six people worked on the cinematics. The music was done by four people."

Broche revealed they "conducted over 200 interviews in order to gather the first team member. The screenings were rather rigorous." After the first round of interviews the focus was to find younger and talented people that had a "fighting spirit," rather than finding seasoned industry professionals.

Guillermin noted, "At the time, our VFX artist and character designer had both just graduated from college, and this game was their first job ever. Since they had very little experience working, they also didn’t have many existing notions of what work was supposed to be like – which I think I was a good thing, because they managed to adapt to our peculiar work style."

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 sold over 3.3 million units in 33 days. The game released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, and Xbox Game Pass on April 24.

