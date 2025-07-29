Shin Megami Tensei V Series Sales Top 2 Million Units - News

Atlus has announced the Shin Megami Tensei V series, which includes Shin Megami Tensei V and Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, has sold over two million units worldwide.

This figure is up from 1.6 million units sold as of June 2024.

Atlus also announced Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance has sold over one million units worldwide.

"Godhood has reached new heights - the Shin Megami Tensei V series officially sold over 2 million sales worldwide!" announced Atlus. "Thank you to everyone for your continued support."

Shin Megami Tensei V released for the Nintendo Switch in November 2021.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store in June 2024.

