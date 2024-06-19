By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Shin Megami Tensei V Series Sales Top 1.6 Million Units

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 347 Views

Atlus has announced the Shin Megami Tensei V series, which includes Shin Megami Tensei V and Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, has sold over 1.6 million units.

Shin Megami Tensei V released for the Nintendo Switch in November 2021. Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance released  for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store in June 2024.

3 Comments
NobleTeam360 (2 hours ago)

Wow, the OG game must have had like zero legs past its first handful of months. Pretty sure I remember them announcing 1 million not too long after release. Deserves way more!

Pinkie_pie NobleTeam360 (1 hour ago)

Yeah when I saw 1.6m I thought it didn't include the original version on switch, just vengeance. This seems quite low

Paatar Pinkie_pie (45 minutes ago)

1.1M on Switch is still pretty good. Most single player games do fall off after a year.

