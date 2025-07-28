Sony Sues Tencent for Allegedly Ripping Off Horizon Series With Light of Motiram - News

posted 4 hours ago

Sony has filed a lawsuit in California federal court against Tencent, according to a report from Reuters. the lawsuit alleges Tencent has ripped off Sony Interactive Entertainment's Horizon series of video games with Light of Motiram.

Light of Motiram is an open-world action-adventure game announced last year for the PlayStation 5, PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, iOS, and Android.

Sony in the lawsuit claims Light of Motiram is a "slavish clone" that copies several elements from the Horizon series. This includes identical gameplay, story themes, artistic elements, as well as other similarities. The company also states it declined an offer from Tencent last year to collaborate on a new Horizon game.

The lawsuit also mentions that video game journalists have said Light of Motiram is a "knock-off" of Horizon, including one who called the game Horizon Zero Originality.

Sony has asked the court for an unspecified amount of monetary damages and an order blocking Tencent from violating its intellectual property rights.

