Sony Sues Tencent for Allegedly Ripping Off Horizon Series With Light of Motiram

by William D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 921 Views

Sony has filed a lawsuit in California federal court against Tencent, according to a report from Reuters. the lawsuit alleges Tencent has ripped off Sony Interactive Entertainment's Horizon series of video games with Light of Motiram.

Light of Motiram is an open-world action-adventure game announced last year for the PlayStation 5, PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, iOS, and Android.

Sony in the lawsuit claims Light of Motiram is a "slavish clone" that copies several elements from the Horizon series. This includes identical gameplay, story themes, artistic elements, as well as other similarities. The company also states it declined an offer from Tencent last year to collaborate on a new Horizon game.

The lawsuit also mentions that video game journalists have said Light of Motiram is a "knock-off" of Horizon, including one who called the game Horizon Zero Originality.

Sony has asked the court for an unspecified amount of monetary damages and an order blocking Tencent from violating its intellectual property rights.

UnderwaterFunktown (4 hours ago)

Well I mean, yes

Darwinianevolution (4 hours ago)

Well this is blatant, though I actually doubt this lawsuit will go anywhere, I don't think Tencent would do something like this without being prepared for the obvious response from Sony.

Tober (1 hour ago)

The game isn't out yet as far as I know. How to know how far it is a copy?

Nintendo could only get Palworld on 1 specific mechanic. I believe Sony's claim is to broad for it to make a chance in court.

This case will only bring more exposure to the Tencent game.

V-r0cK (3 hours ago)

It's extremely similar that if someone told me this was a spin-off and in the same world as Horizon I'd believe it.

Zkuq (3 hours ago)

That's definitely a rip-off if I've ever seen one... but as long as it's not set in the same universe or anything and nothing has been taken directly from the Horizon games (or recreated to match very closely), I'm not sure if there's anything illegal here. Clearly Sony thinks there might be though, so this definitely an interesting case.

G2ThaUNiT (3 hours ago)

Oh yeah, they weren't getting away with this one lol

Dahum (37 minutes ago)

This lawsuit is completely justified since that game seemed like an exact copycat aesthetically from Horizon!

Sephiran (4 hours ago)

Another blow against the whole ''Nintendo would be the only company to sue for this'' myth.

VAMatt (3 hours ago)

The notion that one can own an idea is nonsensical. There are no original ideas. Everything is an iteration on something else. Making a game that looks and feels like another game should not be cause for concern.

SecondWar VAMatt (3 hours ago)

There’s a big difference between a game taking inspiration (for example Dead Space and Callisto Protocol) and this which is a shameless knock-off.

Signalstar VAMatt (3 hours ago)

Ideas cannot be copyrighted. The expression of an idea can be copyrighted.

LudicrousSpeed (4 hours ago)

At first I was gonna say, how can Sony sue someone else for copying when Horizon is an Ubisoft clone. But then I watched the video and uh yeah, that’s about as blatant a ripoff as I have ever seen.

Art wise, I doubt it will be as horrific as Forbidden West. Gameplay wise, it looks like there are some mini games or side content there, both things sorely missing in Horizon.

But most importantly, the gameplay looks boring as hell compared to Horizon. Not that Horizon has spectacular gameplay. But in Horizon you battle the robots and see you bits and pieces flying off and you wear the machines down. Here you get none of that.

The Fury LudicrousSpeed (1 hour ago)

Did Horizon steal your car or something?

dane007 (4 hours ago)

This looks more fun then any horizon game. All games copy one another. Sony ain't a saint for that

Imaginedvl dane007 (4 hours ago)

Oh Come on. Now you are being silly :D
That's a clear ripoff... If you remove the lettering in white, ANYONE would think this is Horizon. And even with it my first trought was that it was a new expansion.

And Horizon is an amazing game (both of them), the best new IP from Sony in a while imo.

NextGen_Gamer Imaginedvl (3 hours ago)

They could have at least made the leading girl have blonde hair or something lol

Qwark NextGen_Gamer (3 hours ago)

Nah if you are making a statement you shouldn't compromise.

