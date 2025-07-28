Sony Sues Tencent for Allegedly Ripping Off Horizon Series With Light of Motiram - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 921 Views
Sony has filed a lawsuit in California federal court against Tencent, according to a report from Reuters. the lawsuit alleges Tencent has ripped off Sony Interactive Entertainment's Horizon series of video games with Light of Motiram.
Light of Motiram is an open-world action-adventure game announced last year for the PlayStation 5, PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, iOS, and Android.
Sony in the lawsuit claims Light of Motiram is a "slavish clone" that copies several elements from the Horizon series. This includes identical gameplay, story themes, artistic elements, as well as other similarities. The company also states it declined an offer from Tencent last year to collaborate on a new Horizon game.
The lawsuit also mentions that video game journalists have said Light of Motiram is a "knock-off" of Horizon, including one who called the game Horizon Zero Originality.
Sony has asked the court for an unspecified amount of monetary damages and an order blocking Tencent from violating its intellectual property rights.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
Well this is blatant, though I actually doubt this lawsuit will go anywhere, I don't think Tencent would do something like this without being prepared for the obvious response from Sony.
The game isn't out yet as far as I know. How to know how far it is a copy?
Nintendo could only get Palworld on 1 specific mechanic. I believe Sony's claim is to broad for it to make a chance in court.
This case will only bring more exposure to the Tencent game.
It's extremely similar that if someone told me this was a spin-off and in the same world as Horizon I'd believe it.
That's definitely a rip-off if I've ever seen one... but as long as it's not set in the same universe or anything and nothing has been taken directly from the Horizon games (or recreated to match very closely), I'm not sure if there's anything illegal here. Clearly Sony thinks there might be though, so this definitely an interesting case.
This lawsuit is completely justified since that game seemed like an exact copycat aesthetically from Horizon!
Another blow against the whole ''Nintendo would be the only company to sue for this'' myth.
The notion that one can own an idea is nonsensical. There are no original ideas. Everything is an iteration on something else. Making a game that looks and feels like another game should not be cause for concern.
At first I was gonna say, how can Sony sue someone else for copying when Horizon is an Ubisoft clone. But then I watched the video and uh yeah, that’s about as blatant a ripoff as I have ever seen.
Art wise, I doubt it will be as horrific as Forbidden West. Gameplay wise, it looks like there are some mini games or side content there, both things sorely missing in Horizon.
But most importantly, the gameplay looks boring as hell compared to Horizon. Not that Horizon has spectacular gameplay. But in Horizon you battle the robots and see you bits and pieces flying off and you wear the machines down. Here you get none of that.
This looks more fun then any horizon game. All games copy one another. Sony ain't a saint for that
Oh Come on. Now you are being silly :D
That's a clear ripoff... If you remove the lettering in white, ANYONE would think this is Horizon. And even with it my first trought was that it was a new expansion.
And Horizon is an amazing game (both of them), the best new IP from Sony in a while imo.
They could have at least made the leading girl have blonde hair or something lol