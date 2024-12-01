Open-World Game Light of Motiram Announced for PS5, PC, iOS, and Android - News

Tencent Games subsidiary Polaris Quest have announced open-world game, Light of Motiram, for the PlayStation 5, PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, iOS, and Android.

In a world overrun by colossal machines, explore the vast open world, build your base of operations, advance technology, train Mechanimals, and take on formidable bosses. Starting from the primitive age, forge a new path of development. Defy the machination, survive with mechanimals.

A Mechanimal-Ruled Open World

Earth and human civilization as we once knew it are gone. Across untamed wilderness, giant mechanical beasts roam freely, while humanity struggles to rebuild from the dawn of a new primitive era.

Journey from lush tropical rainforests to barren desert landscapes and snow-capped mountain peaks—as you discover unique Mechanimals and mysterious ruins in different regions, gradually uncovering the secrets of MOTIRAM.

Survive in the Wilderness

In this mechanical wilderness where civilization is a distant memory, primal cultures, extreme weather, and lurking Mechanimals will constantly test your survival skills. Make smart use of everything around you to stay alive and face off against formidable bosses, every step is fraught with danger and requires courage. Only by overcoming the challenges of survival can you carve out a place for yourself in this unforgiving land.

Realistic Physics-Based Building

Unleash your creativity with a freeform building system powered by realistic physics simulation. Construct a fortified stronghold or a cleverly designed shelter, every beam and brick is subject to real-world physical forces, ensuring that your structures are both visually stunning and able to withstand environmental challenges. Let your imagination run wild as you explore the endless possibilities of architecture.

Precise Combat and Epic Boss Fights

Dodge, block, and counterattack with precise timing and execution. Sharpen your battle skills in life-or-death situations, deftly weaving through enemy assaults, dodging deadly blows, and seizing opportunities to counterattack. Don’t forget to coordinate with your Mechanimal partners—choosing the right companion can make your combat twice as effective.

Journey with Mechanimals at Your Side

Over 100 customizable Mechanimals await your taming and training. Whether you need combat support or a boost to production, each Mechanimal possesses unique abilities and growth potential. Through personalized customization, you can give them exclusive battle modes and production traits, transforming them into your most powerful allies.

Seamless Cooperative and Cross-Play

Team up with up to 10 players to tackle daunting challenges together. No matter where you are, embark on adventures with your friends anytime and enjoy a seamless gaming experience. From hunting mechanical beasts, gathering resources to construction projects, progress never stops.

