PlayStation Fight Stick Named FlexStrike

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced its fight stick Project Defiant for the PlayStation 5 and PC will officially be called FlexStrike wireless fight stick.

FlexStrike will launch in 2026 and will be on display at Evo 2025 in Las Vegas from August 1 to 3 at the Fight Stick Museum and the Arc System Works booth.

View the features trailer below:

Read details on the FlexStrike wireless fight stick below:

As announced during the June 2025 State of Play, FlexStrike is the first fight stick controller designed by Sony Interactive Entertainment. Compatible with PS5 or PC via a wired connection or wirelessly with PlayStation Link, our innovative ultra-low latency wireless technology, FlexStrike wireless fight stick features mechanical switch buttons and toolless swappable restrictor gates. These include square, circle, and octagon restrictor gates that fit into the fight stick’s built-in storage compartments alongside the included PS Link USB adapter. Players can easily and securely transport the fight stick, all of its components such as the included USB-C cable, and more to a local fight night, a friend’s house, or a tournament with the included sling carry case, and stay ready to play with the built-in rechargeable battery.

Here are additional features that players can expect from PlayStation’s first fight stick:

Simultaneous PlayStation Link audio: On PS5, FlexStrike wireless fight stick offers a seamless fighting game experience. Players can use a single PS Link USB adapter to connect the FlexStrike wireless fight stick and a Pulse Elite wireless headset or Pulse Explore wireless earbuds simultaneously on PS5, for an ultra-low latency audio and voice chat experience in the heat of battle. FlexStrike wireless fight stick will feature an updated PlayStation Link USB adapter that is compatible with USB-C ports.

Dual FlexStrike wireless fight stick connections: On PS5, connect two FlexStrike wireless fight sticks via a single PS Link USB adapter for couch competition or co-op.

Durable and ergonomic design: The FlexStrike wireless fight stick features a unique, ergonomic design with comfortably angled surfaces and a non-slip base for a firm foundation. It also has a high-quality custom-designed digital stick.

DualSense controller connectivity: You can keep your DualSense wireless controller on PS5 connected at the same time as the FlexStrike wireless fight stick, if you’d like to use it as an additional controller for navigating menus between fights.

Adjustable controls and DualSense inputs: The FlexStrike wireless fight stick features the same game control inputs found on the DualSense controller**, plus a touchpad. There’s also additional customization options – you can switch directional inputs with a built-in lever mode switch, or lock in the layout and prevent accidental inputs during a match with a dedicated lock button. For players who choose to connect just the FlexStrike wireless fight stick to their PS5, a quick press of the PS button can also wake the connected PS5 console once synced.

At Evo 2025 in Las Vegas from August 1 to 3, FlexStrike wireless fight stick will also be on display only* for the first time – visit the Fight Stick Museum and the Arc System Works booth for a first look at the fight stick and included sling carry case.

The FlexStrike wireless fight stick arrives in 2026 – stay tuned to PlayStation.Blog for more details and visit PlayStation.com/FlexStrike to sign up for the latest email updates about the upcoming controller.

