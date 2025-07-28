Xbox Reveals Gamescom Lineup and Details, ROG Xbox Ally, Hollow Knight: Silksong, and More Playable - News

Microsoft has announced its plans for Gamescom 2025, which runs from August 20 to 24 in Cologne, Germany.

The ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X, as well as over 20 first-party and third-party games will be playable at the Xbox booth. There will be more than 120 gaming stations.

Some of the confirmed playable games include Hollow Knight: Silksong, Grounded 2, Ninja Gaiden 4, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Age of Empires, Age of Mythology: Retold, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, Borderlands 4, and much more. A theater presentation of The Outer Worlds 2 will also be hosted by by the developers.

The worldwide reveal for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will take place on August 19 at Gamescom Opening Night Live. Gamescom Opening Night Live will start at 11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm UK / 8:00 pm CEST and is expected to last about two hours.

Xbox will also be live on the show floor on August 20 and 21 starting at 6:00 am PT / 9:00 am ET / 2:00 pm UK / 3:00 pm CEST. You will be able to watch on YouTube and Twitch. Bethesda will also be streaming the show floor for three days starting August 22 via Twitch.

Xbox Booth

This year the Xbox booth will feature over 20 games from our first party studios and our amazing third-party partners – spread across more than 120 gaming stations – alongside photo opportunities and experiences.

Attendees will be able to go hands-on with some of our upcoming game releases and hardware, as well as experience updates to some of our most beloved franchises, including:

ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X – our two new handhelds crafted in collaboration with ASUS that combine the power of Xbox with the freedom you expect from Windows. Players can go hands-on with games including Hollow Knight: Silksong, Roblox, Sea of Thieves, and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4, with additional hands-on experiences with more games available at the ASUS ROG booth.

– our two new handhelds crafted in collaboration with ASUS that combine the power of Xbox with the freedom you expect from Windows. Players can go hands-on with games including Hollow Knight: Silksong, Roblox, Sea of Thieves, and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4, with additional hands-on experiences with more games available at the ASUS ROG booth. Grounded 2 is heading to gamescom! Attendees can check out hands-on demos of the shrunken co-op survival adventure from Obsidian Entertainment and Eidos Montreal.

is heading to gamescom! Attendees can check out hands-on demos of the shrunken co-op survival adventure from Obsidian Entertainment and Eidos Montreal. Ninja Gaiden 4: Gamescom attendees at the Xbox booth can get the first public hands-on with Ninja Gaiden 4, a cutting-edge adventure where legacy meets innovation in a high-octane blend of style and no-holds-barred combat

Gamescom attendees at the Xbox booth can get the first public hands-on with Ninja Gaiden 4, a cutting-edge adventure where legacy meets innovation in a high-octane blend of style and no-holds-barred combat MachineGames, in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games, is bringing Indiana Jones and the Great Circle to gamescom in celebration of the upcoming story DLC, The Order of Giants. Attendees can play the base game on the showfloor, snap a themed photo, and step into the boots of Indy himself and attempt to find and piece together a mummified cat puzzle—a daily competition where the fastest participant wins a prize worthy of the adventurer. All activities and activations will be available at the Xbox booth starting Wednesday, August 20 through Sunday, August 24.

to gamescom in celebration of the upcoming story DLC, The Order of Giants. Attendees can play the base game on the showfloor, snap a themed photo, and step into the boots of Indy himself and attempt to find and piece together a mummified cat puzzle—a daily competition where the fastest participant wins a prize worthy of the adventurer. All activities and activations will be available at the Xbox booth starting Wednesday, August 20 through Sunday, August 24. World’s Edge is heading back to Cologne for gamescom 2025, bringing with it the legendary worlds of Age of Empires and Age of Mythology: Retold . With a significant presence on the show floor, the studio will be showcasing the depth and diversity of the Age franchise, offering fans a fresh look at beloved titles and teasing a few surprises along the way. Whether you’re a seasoned strategist or a newcomer to the battlefield, there’s something epic in store for everyone.

and . With a significant presence on the show floor, the studio will be showcasing the depth and diversity of the Age franchise, offering fans a fresh look at beloved titles and teasing a few surprises along the way. Whether you’re a seasoned strategist or a newcomer to the battlefield, there’s something epic in store for everyone. Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 introduces an exciting city update, a brand-new aircraft that many fans will recognize for use in the sim, and exciting and unique challenges for players to test their piloting skills.

We will also host an exclusive theater presentation of The Outer Worlds 2, the sequel to the award-winning first-person sci-fi RPG from Obsidian Entertainment. Step into Protectorate territory for an exclusive look inside the Tomb of the Matriarch—an opulent facility where history, loyalty, and propaganda intertwine. In this guided theater experience, witness how The Outer Worlds 2 explores a society that trades freedom for security, and reveres its founders with unsettling devotion.

From our third-party partners around the world, the Xbox booth will feature playable demos for:

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Borderlands 4

Onimusha: Way of The Sword

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

EA Sports FC 26

Aniimo

There Are No Ghosts at the Grand

PowerWash Simulator 2

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

Final Fantasy XVI

Invincible VS

Super Meat Boy 3D

Cronos: The New Dawn

Mistfall Hunter

And we’ll have a couple more surprises at the show from our partners too.

You’ll be able to find us in Hall 7 of the Koelnmesse, North entrance. See below for the consumer show opening times:

Thursday, August 21 – 10am – 8pm CEST

Friday, August 22 – 10am – 8pm CEST

Saturday, August 23 – 9am – 8 pm CEST

Sunday, August 24 – 9am – 8pm CEST

World of Warcraft

gamescom 2025 will also see a celebration of the World of Warcraft community, unveiling the game’s next expansion, Midnight, with a dedicated booth in Hall 8. For the first time, players will be able to get their hands on the all-new Housing system. One of WoW’s most anticipated features ever, Housing will allow players to build, decorate and customize their own homes in Azeroth.

The booth will also feature a Community Stage with non-stop programming, including developer & creator meet & greets, esports competitions, cosplayers, and Midnight developer panels. The celebrations aren’t limited to the WoW booth, as the entire week kicks off with a World Premiere of the expansion’s opening cinematic during Opening Night Live on August 19, immediately followed by a special Midnight Expansion Reveal broadcast on the World of Warcraft YouTube and Twitch channels.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will be revealed live on August 19 during Opening Night Live at gamescom. Get ready for epic twists, developer intel, and the official start of a bold new chapter in Black Ops history. Then tune into Call of Duty social channels after the show for even more exclusive content.

Xbox Play Anywhere @ gamescom

This year at gamescom, we’re thrilled to introduce the Xbox Digital Passport Quest – a fun and interactive way to explore each Xbox booth and get a chance to win exciting prizes from Xbox and our top partners including Amazon, Meta, LG, NVIDIA GeForce, and NVIDIA GeForce NOW. As attendees journey through the broader Xbox booth, they will complete activities that showcase the benefits of Xbox Play Anywhere – buy a game once and play across PC, Xbox console, and supported gaming handhelds – and the unbeatable value of Xbox Game Pass – hundreds of high-quality games on Xbox console, PC and cloud. At Gamescom we’re celebrating our commitment to let you play the games you want, with the people you want, anywhere you want.

Gaming for Everyone

We want everyone to be able to visit us in comfort and safety. As such, we are ensuring that all areas of the booth are wheelchair accessible, Xbox Adaptive Controllers will be available upon request, and there will be select demo stations with adjustable-height desks and monitors. Plus, we’ll have “Here to Help” staff to assist players of all abilities navigate our booth and game experiences.

Live from the Showfloor with our Broadcast Teams

For those who can’t make the trip to Cologne this year, we’ll be bringing the show to you with a broadcast live from the heart of the Xbox booth on Wednesday and Thursday. Join Xbox and friends for a deeper dive into some of the highly anticipated games at gamescom 2025 from our first party studio teams and partners around the world. We’re bringing you first-look gameplay, developer interviews, new trailers, updates, and more. We can’t wait to connect with fans across the globe and show off some of the amazing games coming soon to Xbox.

Wednesday, August 20

Xbox @ gamescom 2025 Broadcast Start: 6am PT / 9am EDT / 2pm BST / 3pm CEST Featuring the ROG Xbox Ally handhelds, Grounded 2, Keeper, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, and more.



Thursday, August 21

Xbox @ gamescom 2025 Broadcast Start: 6am PT / 9am EDT / 2pm BST / 3pm CEST Featuring Ninja Gaiden 4, Overwatch 2, The Outer Worlds 2, and more.



Keep an eye on Xbox Social channels for the full content schedule in the days leading up to gamescom.

The live English-language broadcast from Xbox’s gamescom booth will be available in Traditional Chinese, German, French, Japanese, Brazilian Portuguese and Mexican Spanish, along with ASL and English Audio Descriptions. You can catch the Xbox @ gamescom Broadcast on regional Xbox channels on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and elsewhere.

Broadcast Channels:

Bethesda Broadcast

Building on a successful tradition, Bethesda will once again bring gamescom directly to its global fanbase. The team will deliver three days of live broadcasts from the Xbox show floor in Cologne, beginning on Friday, August 22. Each daily show on twitch.tv/bethesda_de will feature developer interviews, game showcases, community segments, crafting highlights, and live IRL tours from the event.

Xbox FanFest

Xbox FanFest is turning 10—and we’re celebrating a decade of unforgettable moments and community at gamescom 2025 in Cologne! From our first gathering in Los Angeles to this milestone event, FanFest has always been about bringing fans closer to the games, creators, and each other.

Winners of our 10th Anniversary Sweepstakes have been selected—congrats to all! Not a winner this time? Sign up at https://aka.ms/XboxFanFest so you don’t miss future events and giveaways. Already a member? Join the celebration and share your favorite moments with #XboxFanFest on social.

