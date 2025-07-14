Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Full Reveal Set for Gamescom Opening Night Live on August 19 - News

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Activision and developers Treyarch and Raven Software have the worldwide reveal for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will take place on August 19 at Gamescom Opening Night Live.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, Battle.net, and Xbox PC, and Xbox Game Pass. It is set to launch later this year.

Gamescom Opening Night Live will start at 11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm UK / 8:00 pm CEST and is expected to last about two hours.

New #BlackOps7 Intel is right around the corner 👉 we'll see you at Gamescom Opening Night Live on August 19th 🦋



