Assassin's Creed Shadows Tops 5 Million Players - Sales

by, posted 6 hours ago

Ubisoft has announced Assassin's Creed Shadows has surpassed five million players.

This figure is up from three million players as of March 27, 2025, two million players in two days and one million players in less than one day.

The publisher also revealed there have been over two billion stealth kills, 1 billion kilometers traveled, and 38 million animals petted.

Assassin's Creed Shadows released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Ubisoft Store, and Amazon Luna on March 20, 2025.

