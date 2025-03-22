Assassin's Creed Shadows Tops 2 Million Players - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 3,196 Views
Ubisoft has announced Assassin's Creed Shadows has surpassed two million players. This is faster than Assassin's Creed Origins and Assassin's Creed Odyssey.
This figure is up from one million players in less than one day.
"2 MILLION PLAYERS!" said Ubisoft. "We’re thrilled to celebrate this incredible milestone!
"Assassin's Creed Shadows has now surpassed the launches of AC Origins and Odyssey. Thank you for joining the journey in Feudal Japan!"
Assassin's Creed Shadows released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Ubisoft Store, and Amazon Luna on March 20.
🔥 2 MILLION PLAYERS! 🔥— Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) March 22, 2025
How many sold and how many are streamed..huge difference
We will find out by next month or so I guess. 60,000 players on steam is crap and they are highly reliant on PlayStation users.
Just means it's sold ~120-180k on steam so far. If it has had over 2million players, a majority must be from consoles.
Probably mostly subscribers.
Subscribing is still £15 to effectively rent the game for one month, and they pay zero fees on that £15. An entire physical sale nets around £35 and that copy can be sold on and take away another sale.
I imagine they greatly prefer someone subscribes to play it rather than buying a physical copy and selling it after they’re done.
The series always performed way better on consoles than PC. The Steam concurrent player count record for the Assassin's Creed series is 62k players for AC Odyssey, so Shadows with 60k concurrent players is the 2nd strongest concurrent player count performance in the series on Steam, above Origins at 41k, Black Flag at 16k, and every other game in the series other than Odyssey.
I mean why are people still trying to downplay everything these days...
Not a single news will come with people trying to always find something wrong about it even if it is a good news...
Because we have seen far higher and better numbers being called out by publishers. They dug this hole, we are just observers here.
No, they did not dig anything. They are just saying "2 million" players, literally...
And you "observers" come up with how bad this could be... or how they must be hiding something already.
They are just saying 2 million players played the game so far, which is pretty damn good. It is probably the second if not top, AC player counts after 2 days.
Preorders 1 month before release were stated to be in-line with Origins and Odyssey, and now player counts including Ubisoft+ subs have been stated to be above Origins and Odyssey, which both released before Ubisoft+ began in 2019. So while launch sales likely aren't higher than Origins or Odyssey, they are likely pretty close. Still makes Shadows one of the higher performing games in the series at launch, above Rogue, Unity, Syndicate, Mirage, Brotherhood, AC1, and AC4 on launch most likely.