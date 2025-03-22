Assassin's Creed Shadows Tops 2 Million Players - Sales

/ 3,196 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Ubisoft has announced Assassin's Creed Shadows has surpassed two million players. This is faster than Assassin's Creed Origins and Assassin's Creed Odyssey.

This figure is up from one million players in less than one day.

"2 MILLION PLAYERS!" said Ubisoft. "We’re thrilled to celebrate this incredible milestone!

"Assassin's Creed Shadows has now surpassed the launches of AC Origins and Odyssey. Thank you for joining the journey in Feudal Japan!"

Assassin's Creed Shadows released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Ubisoft Store, and Amazon Luna on March 20.

🔥 2 MILLION PLAYERS! 🔥



We’re thrilled to celebrate this incredible milestone!



Assassin's Creed Shadows has now surpassed the launches of AC Origins and Odyssey. Thank you for joining the journey in Feudal Japan! #AssassinsCreedShadows pic.twitter.com/a6YezXNtYI — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) March 22, 2025

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles