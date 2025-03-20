Assassin's Creed Shadows Tops 1 Million Players in Less Than 1 Day - Sales

Ubisoft has announced Assassin's Creed Shadows has surpassed one million players in a matter of hours since it launched.

"It's not even 4PM here in Canada and Assassin's Creed Shadows has already passed 1 million players!" said Ubisoft.

"Thank YOU from the bottom of our hearts for joining this adventure in Feudal Japan. We are beyond excited to start this journey with you!"

Assassin's Creed Shadows released earlier today for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Ubisoft Store, and Amazon Luna.

