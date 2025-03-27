Assassin's Creed Shadows Tops 3 Million Players - Sales

/ 353 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Ubisoft has announced Assassin's Creed Shadows has surpassed three million players.

It is the second highest day one sales revenue in Assassin's Creed franchise history and the biggest Ubisoft day one ever on the PlayStation Digital Store. Over 40 million hours have already been played.

This figure is up from two million players in two days and one million players in less than one day.

OVER 3 MILLION PLAYERS FOR AC SHADOWS!" said Ubisoft.

"2nd highest Day 1 sales revenue in Assassin's Creed franchise history. Biggest Ubisoft Day 1 ever on PlayStation Digital Store. Best community ever, with over 40 Million hours already played."

Assassin's Creed Shadows released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Ubisoft Store, and Amazon Luna on March 20.

🔥 OVER 3 MILLION PLAYERS FOR AC SHADOWS! 🔥



✅2nd highest Day 1 sales revenue in Assassin's Creed franchise history

✅Biggest Ubisoft Day 1 ever on PlayStation Digital Store

✅Best community ever, with over 40 Million hours already played



Justice is forged in the Shadows. 🦅 pic.twitter.com/ua3xbBYah9 — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) March 27, 2025

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles