Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection Debuts in 2nd on the Japanese Charts, Switch 2 Sells 66K - Sales

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Pokemon Pokopia (NS2) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 48,772 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending March 29, 2026.

Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection (NS) debuted in second place with sales of 18,238 units.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park (NS2) debuted in third place with sales of 10,158 units.

Winning Post 10 2026 (NS) debuted in eighth place with sales of 4,747 units. The PS5 version debuted in 10th place with sales of 4,540 units.

Mario Kart World (NS2) remained in fourth place with sales of 7,005 units and Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection (NS2) dropped two spots to fifth place with sales of 5,477 units.

Crimson Desert (PS5) falls five spots to sixth place.

Pokemon FireRed Version / LeafGreen Version (Download Card) (NS) remained in seventh place with sales of 5,214 units and Mario Tennis Fever (NS2) is down four spots to ninth place with sales of 4,657 units.

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling platform with 65,725 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 19,404 units, the Switch 1 sold 18,542 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 440 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 16 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[SW2] Pokemon Pokopia (The Pokemon Company, 03/05/26) – 48,772 (821,687) [NSW] Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection (Capcom, 03/27/26) – 18,238 (New) [SW2] Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park (Nintendo, 03/26/26) – 10,158 (New) [SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 7,005 (2,880,343) [SW2] Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection (Capcom, 03/13/26) – 5,477 (53,489) [PS5] Crimson Desert (Pearl Abyss, 03/19/26) – 5,265 (35,373) [NSW] Pokemon FireRed Version / LeafGreen Version (Download Card) (The Pokemon Company, 02/28/26) – 5,214 (11,146) [NSW] Winning Post 10 2026 (Koei Tecmo, 03/26/26) – 4,747 (New) [SW2] Mario Tennis Fever (Nintendo, 02/12/26) – 4,657 (95,632) [PS5] Winning Post 10 2026 (Koei Tecmo, 03/26/26) – 4,540 (New)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch 2 – 65,725 (4,951,516) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 11,941 (1,236,374) Switch OLED Model – 8,722 (9,518,861) Switch – 4,963 (20,266,978) Switch Lite – 4,857 (6,899,157) PlayStation 5 Pro – 4,662 (340,708) PlayStation 5 – 2,801 (5,909,916) Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 353 (29,084) Xbox Series S – 61 (341,493) Xbox Series X – 26 (325,427) PlayStation 4 – 16 (7,930,426)

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A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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