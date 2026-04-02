The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Sets April Record With $34 Million Wednesday Opening - Sales

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by, posted 3 days ago

Nintendo, Illumination, and Universal released The Super Mario Galaxy Movie in theaters in the US and other select markets yesterday, April 1. Deadline is reporting the movie has a set an April record with a $34 million domestic opening on a Wednesday.

This is also the biggest opening day of the year so far beating Project Hail Mary's $33.1 million Friday/previews opening.

The $34 million opening also beats 2023's The Super Mario Bros Movie, which had an opening day of $31.7 million. The first movie earned $146.3 million in its three day opening and $204.6 in its five day opening.

Universal is estimating The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will reach $128.2 million over 3 days and $186 million over five days.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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