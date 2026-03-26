S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl: Cost of Hope Expansion Announced - News

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GSC Game World has announced the Cost of Hope expansion for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl. It will launch this summer.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Step into a fresh expedition across the Zone — a massive nonlinear expansion packed with dozens of hours of gameplay. Expect haunting stories, twisted characters, and that same heavy atmosphere of decay… with just a flicker of hope breaking through.

It’s time to step into a new chapter of a well-known conflict. Duty, one of the oldest factions, sees the Zone as a threat that must be contained and destroyed. On the other side, Freedom believes it’s a gift — something to explore and harness for the greater good. For a time, this tension was held together by a fragile peace. But deals like that rarely last.

In “Cost of Hope,” players once again take on the role of Skif, the protagonist of the core game, as he navigates events unfolding alongside Heart of Chornobyl. After installing the DLC, a signal on the PDA will trigger the new storyline as the game unfolds. As always, your choices shape what happens next — and the consequences could affect not just the Zone, but far beyond it.

“Cost of Hope” introduces two new regions to explore. Navigate the iconic Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, once abandoned and locked away for decades, now calling stalkers back in. Traverse the Iron Forest’s maze-like paths and uncover uncharted locations along the way. Each region features its own hub, quests, and activities. New weapons and gear give Skif a fighting chance against mutants, anomalies, and other dangers that are lurking.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 expansions will be released in installments, with “Cost of Hope” serving as the middle chapter of the “second trilogy.” Together with a future story downloadable content—details of which will be revealed later—it will form a new, expansive narrative arc within the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. saga. More information on the summer 2026 release will be shared soon.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG, and Microsoft Store.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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