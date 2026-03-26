First-Person Horror Game Alien Deathstorm Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, PC, and Game Pass - News

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Rebellion Developments has announced first-person action horror game, Alien Deathstorm, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass. It will launch in 2027.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Alien Deathstorm is a brand new, raw, visceral first-person action horror game that takes place on a remote off-world colony that is being devastated by a cataclysmic storm and alien creatures.

In Alien Deathstorm, you play as the Combat Engineer, a highly trained first responder, who has been dispatched to a remote, off-world colony that has suffered a complete loss of communications. Arriving days or potentially weeks ahead of a full rescue fleet, your job is to determine what has caused the colony to fall silent and try to save as many lives as possible.

As you land, the Deathstorm is tearing the colony to shreds. You must navigate the ongoing destruction, amid apocalyptic conditions and with the threat of unknown alien horrors. You knew it was going to be bad, but it’s much worse than you thought it would be, and it’s going downhill fast. What you thought was a rescue mission has now become a fight for survival.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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