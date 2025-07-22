EA Officially Announces Battlefield 6, Reveal Trailer Releases July 24 - News

Electronic Arts has officially announced the next Battlefield game will be titled Battlefield 6 and the reveal trailer will be released this Thursday, July 24 at 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET / 4:00 pm UK.

It was previously reported EA wants Battlefield 6 to reach 100 million players over a set period of time that includes post-launch. The report also stated "very few" developers believe the game has any shot of reach the figure.

The most successful Battlefield game, Battlefield 1, had achieved "maybe 30 million plus."

