Viewfinder Launches August 12 for Xbox Series X|S and This Winter for Switch

Publisher Thunderful Games and developer Sad Owl Studios have announced the first-person puzzle adventure game, Viewfinder, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S on August 12 and for the Nintendo Switch this winter.

The game is currently available for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam.

Our own Lee Mehr gave the game an 8 out of 10 in his review. He stated, "Even discounting the lens of Viewfinder's origin story, it's nevertheless an impressively-designed puzzler that'll leave an indelible mark on anyone's cerebral photo album."

As a BAFTA and UKIE Video Game Awards 2024 winner, Viewfinder immerses players in a mind-bending first-person puzzle adventure that brings pictures to life by placing them into the world. Players will embark on an unforgettable story that digs deeper into the ever changing world, human experience and relationships, meaningful and misguided passion for change and overcoming loss. Viewfinder is currently available on PC and PlayStation.

Reshape Reality

Players can bring photographs, paintings, sketches, screenshots and postcards to life while reshaping the world and uncovering what the founders left behind.

Exploration is Learning

Players will learn the secrets of the world, the reason why it exists and the freedom to create by exploring multiple hub worlds that are all cohesive and encompass similar, but complex, differences.

Endless Experiences

Viewfinder‘s narrative is player driven, featuring an approachable experience for players who just want to solve puzzles, and a rich well thought off world for those who want to learn more.

