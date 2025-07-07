Capcom Says 'Mega Man Series is One of Our Most Important IPs' - News

/ 152 Views

by, posted 51 minutes ago

Capcom has not released a new entry in the Mega Man series since 2018's Mega Man 11, however, the company has stated the IP is one of their most important.

"The Mega Man series is one of our most important IPs, and we are continuously considering ways to develop it further," said Capcom during a Q&A session with investors. "However, we do not have any additional information we can share at this time."

Capcom was also asked its expectations of revenue from merchandise sales from the Mega Man series.

"While we do not disclose individual sales figures by IP, we receive a particularly high volume of inquiries about the Mega Man series from overseas markets," Capcom said. "We will continue to focus on expanding this business further."

The Mega Man series has sold over 43 million units as of March 31, 2025.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles