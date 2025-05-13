Resident Evil Series Sales Top 170M Units, Monster Hunter Series Top 120M Units - Sales

Capcom in its latest earnings report has provided updates on the sales figures for a number of its video game franchises as of March 31, 2025.

The Resident Evil series has surpassed 170 million units sold lifetime, the Monster Hunter series has now sold over 120 million units, and the Mega Man series has sold over 43 million units.

The sales for other Capcom franchise were the same as the previous quarter. Street Fighter series is at 56 million, the Devil May Cry series is at 33 million, the Dead Rising series is at 18 million, the Ace Attorney series is at 13 million, the Dragon's Dogma series is at 13 million, Marvel vs. Capcom series is at 12 million, Onimusha series is at 8.7 million, and the Okami series is at 4.6 million.

Capcom also revealed Monster Hunter Wilds sold over 10.108 million units. Monster Hunter: World has now sold over 28.510 million units, while the Monster Hunter World: Iceborne expansion has sold over 15.209 million units. Monster Hunter Rise has sold over 17.175 million units and the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak has sold over 9.876 million units.

Resident Evil 2 remake has sold over 15.409 million units, Resident Evil 7 biohazard has sold over 14.789 million units, Resident Evil Village has sold over 11.305 million units, Resident Evil 4 remake has sold over 9.915 million units, and Resident Evil 3 remake has sold over 9.905 million units.

Devil May Cry 5 has sold over 9.133 million units, Street Fighter 6 has sold over 4.674 million units, and Dragon's Dogma 2 has sold over 3.701 million units.

