MindsEye Developer Build a Rocket Boy Reportedly Starts Process for Layoffs

posted 47 minutes ago

MindsEye developer Build a Rocket Boy has reportedly told employees it has begun the process to start laying people off, according to studio sources who spoke with IGN.

One source stated there is no word on how many will be laid off, however, the standard 45-day consultation process starts today, June 23, which is triggered under UK law when an employer proposes to layoff 100 or more people within a 90-day period.

Build a Rocket Boy, according to IGN, has about 300 employees in the UK and around 200 abroad.

MindsEye released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on June 10.

