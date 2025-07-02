Dying Light Developer Techland Cancels 2 Games - News

Dying Light developer Techland has cancelled two of its in development games. The studio did not disclose what two games were cancelled.

It is possible the unannounced AAA Open World Action-RPG in a fantasy setting that was teased in 2022 is one of the cancelled games.

Techland reported record losses for 2024 of 135 million zl ($37.3 million), which is up from a loss of 90 million zl ($25 million) in 2023.

The last game Techland released was 2022's Dying Light 2, while its next game Dying Light: The Beast will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on August 22.

