Dying Light: The Beast Launches August 22 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

by, posted 2 days ago

Developer Techland announced Dying Light: The Beast will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on August 22. It will also launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One by the end of 2025.

Those who own the Ultimate Edition of Dying Light 2: Stay Human will get Dying Light: The Beast for free.

View the gameplay premiere trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Meet the Baron: an emotionless, calculating, but brilliant scientist. Brace yourself to encounter the biggest threat Kyle Crane has ever faced—the man who brutally experimented on him for over a decade. His real name is Marius Fischer, the last descendant of a noble big pharma dynasty from Castor Woods.

Convinced that the remnants of humanity who survived the outbreak are weak, he sees it as his moral right and highest duty to restore order. To achieve this, he’s deep into experimenting with sinister virus strains, pursuing his grand design that still remains a mystery to everyone, including Kyle Crane, who is nothing but a tiny piece in the vast puzzle the Baron is putting together. He doesn’t revel in the pain he is causing, but accepts the necessity of the suffering inflicted on his subjects as a mere side effect needed to succeed in his trials. After all, the greater good justifies all means.

Survivors Need Your Rage

Experience firsthand the torment that Kyle Crane has endured over 13 long years. Seeing his suffering, it becomes clear why his thirst for revenge is so intense; but giving in to this animalistic instinct could be a slippery slope as Kyle now possesses extraordinary, beastlike powers. If unleashed recklessly, he risks becoming the very monster he despises.

And with the fate of survivors and factions in the Castor Woods valley hanging in the balance, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Kyle chooses to fight for the survival of the people who depend on him, keeping his inner beast in check to prevent it from taking over. For now.

Evolution of the Dying Light formula

Dive into the new trailer for Dying Light: The Beast that teases new immersive gameplay. Witness a high-fidelity, intricately crafted open world filled with diverse areas, each meticulously designed and uniquely different, ready to be discovered. The post-apocalyptic Castor Woods comes alive with small, detailed touches in the new interiors and dynamic weather changes that make you feel as though you’re right there, a part of the immersive environment like the Swamps — a new area shown in the trailer.

Revel in the visceral combat by taking full advantage of the realistic physics of the environment, complete with liberating movement that combines the best parkour elements for you to use as you navigate through varied terrains.

See Baron’s Laboratory, where new threats introduce atmospheric gameplay horror, and glimpse a presentation of the new type of Virals that the Baron is using as soldiers. And be careful, as the night and day system introduces even more new threats, as you can quickly end up alone in the middle of the forest as the sun sets.

