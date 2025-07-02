Rumor: Phil Spencer to Retire After the Launch of the Next-Gen Xbox Console - News

/ 669 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer will reportedly be retiring after the launch of the next-generation Xbox console. This is according to @TheGhostOfHope, who has a decent track record with Call of Duty leaks, and reported by Insider Gaming.

The leaker claims Phil Spencer is working with Xbox President Sarah Bond and her team to ensure there will be a smooth transition for her to take over as Microsoft Gaming CEO after he retires.

Windows Central's Jez Corden responded by stating that Spencer will retire "some time" after the next-generation Xbox launches. However, claims there is currently no plan in place right now.

This should be treated as a rumor until an official announcement is made.

This report comes out following mass layoffs at Microsoft, including at Xbox. Many Xbox studios have been hit with at least some layoffs. Everwild, Perfect Dark, and ZeniMax Online unannounced MMORPG have all been cancelled, along with The Initiative being shutdown.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles