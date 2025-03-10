Mark Cerny Says PS5 Pro to Have Something 'Very Similar' to FSR 4 Upscaler in 2026 - News

PlayStation lead system architect Mark Cerny in an interview with Digital Foundry stated, "our target is to have something very similar to FSR 4's upscaler available on PS5 Pro for 2026 titles as the next evolution of PSSR."

He added, "The neural network (and training recipe) in FSR 4's upscaler are the first results of the Amethyst collaboration. And results are excellent, it's a more advanced approach that can exceed the crispness of PSSR. I’m very proud of the work of the joint team!"

It will be sometime before Sony is able to see the technology work on the PlayStation 5 Pro.

"Our focus for 2025 is working with developers to integrate PSSR into their titles; in parallel, though, we have already started to implement the new neural network on PS5 Pro," said Cerny.

"Our target is to have something very similar to FSR 4's upscaler available on PS5 Pro for 2026 titles as the next evolution of PSSR; it should take the same inputs and produce essentially the same outputs. Doing that implementation is rather ambitious and time consuming, which is why you haven't already seen this new upscaler on PS5 Pro."

Cerny does believe the specs of the PS5 Pro will be able of running FSR 4 without significant re-architecting.

"That is what we are targeting, and we believe we can achieve it," he said. "The peak performance number for PS5 Pro is 300 8-bit TOPS without sparsity, which compares very well to the recently released AMD GPUs. We don't believe sparsity is useful for this particular upscaling algorithm."

He added, "

There are really two goals, one shorter term and one longer term," explains Cerny. "The shorter-term goal is to co-develop neural network architectures and training strategies for game graphics. We're stronger together than apart, so it makes a lot of sense to combine some of our resources when tackling these problems. And because we began this collaboration in earnest in late 2023 (when PSSR development was wrapping up), I'm happy to say that there have already been results.

"The longer-term goal is to work together to create a more ideal hardware architecture for machine learning, something capable of processing the neural networks needed for game graphics at high speed. PS5 Pro was a wonderful learning experience for us here at SIE, and of course AMD has an incredible amount of knowledge from its multi-generation RDNA roadmap. Again, it just makes sense to combine those expertises.

"Now to be clear, this technology has uses beyond PlayStation, and it's about supporting broad work in machine learning across a variety of devices – the biggest win is when developers can freely move their code from device to device."

