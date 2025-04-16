PlayStation Plus Price Increase Also Confirmed for Canada and Turkiye - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment last week announced it is increasing the price of all tiers of PlayStation Plus in multiple countries.

The higher prices started today in Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, and Uruguay.

It has now been confirmed the price of PlayStation Plus will also increase in Canada and Türkiye on June 24, 2025.

In Canada, it is only the price of the one-year plan that is seeing an increase. The Essential tier will now cost $109.99 CAD per year (previously $94.99 CAD), while the Extra tier will cost $189.99 CAD (previously $154.99 CAD), and the Premium tier will cost $224.99 CAD (previously $189.99 CAD).

"This price adjustment will enable us to continue bringing high-quality games and benefits to your PlayStation Plus subscription service," reads an email from Sony sent to subscribers in Canada.

The price in Türkiye is increasing by upwards of 55 percent, according to Tribune. The most expensive tier will increase from ₺2,740 to ₺4,266 per year, while the Extra tier will increase from ₺2,340 to ₺3,645. It isn't known how much the Essential tier will increase by.

Sony earlier this week increased the price of the PlayStation 5 console in Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

"With a backdrop of a challenging economic environment, including high inflation and fluctuating exchange rates, SIE has made the tough decision to raise the recommended retail price (RRP) of the PlayStation 5 console in select markets in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Australia and New Zealand," said Sony at the time.

