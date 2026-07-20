Skatesterre Launches August 13 for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

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Publisher Headup and developer Goon Squad announced the fast-paced arcade skateboarding game, Skatesterre, will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on August 13.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Skatesterre is a fast-paced arcade skateboarding game inspired by the golden era of classic skate titles.

Link together huge combos, land stylish tricks, and shred through levels designed for speed, flow, and creativity.

Ride as Sterre Meijer a.k.a. Surfsterre, Dutch skateboarder and rising figure in the global skate scene, and carve your way through streets, parks, and urban playgrounds packed with rails, ramps, and hidden lines.

Complete missions, chase high scores, and unlock new fashion pieces as you progress – building your own unique skate style along the way.

Classic Arcade Skateboarding

Easy to Learn, Hard to Master

Experience gameplay inspired by the legendary skateboarding games of the early 2000s. Tight controls, fluid movement, and a deep combo system make every run fast, satisfying, and rewarding.

Skate Your Own Style

Kickflips, grabs, manuals, grinds, and more—Skatesterre features tons of sick tricks you can combine into massive score multipliers. Discover creative lines and push your runs further every time.

All Killers, No Fillers

Skate to a killer soundtrack packed with underground skate punk and skate rock tracks that channel the energy of the golden era of skateboarding games.

Unlock Fashion and Styles

Completing mission objectives unlocks a wide variety of fashion items for Sterre. Build your own skate look with different outfits and gear as you progress through the game.

Diverse Levels

Explore a variety of levels filled with rails, ramps, gaps, and hidden routes. Each environment encourages experimentation and rewards players who master the flow of the map.

Chase the Perfect Run

Link tricks together and chase the ultimate high score. Every trick matters when you’re building the perfect combo.

Key Features:

Fast-paced arcade skateboarding gameplay.

Tons of sick tricks to master and combine.

Shred to a high-energy soundtrack packed with underground skate punk.

Mission-based objectives across multiple levels.

Unlockable fashion items and outfits.

Large environments full of rails, ramps, and secrets.

Play as Dutch skateboarder Sterre Meijer a.k.a. Surfsterre.

Inspired by the golden era of skateboarding games.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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